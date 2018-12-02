Ministry of Finance seeks public feedback for Budget 2019

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and government feedback unit Reach announced on Sunday (Dec 2) that they are seeking views and suggestions from Singaporeans in preparation for Budget 2019.

The Budget is scheduled to be delivered next February.

"Individuals, households, and businesses are welcome to provide feedback on topics such as how our businesses can be more innovative and competitive, how citizens can play a part to strengthen community resilience, as well as how we can continue to care for and support one another," said an MOF spokesman.

From Monday, members of the public can submit their views at the Reach Budget 2019 microsite www.reach.gov.sg/budget2019.

The feedback exercise, which will last for six weeks, concludes on Jan 11.

During the feedback exercise, there will be six Listening Points sessions by Reach held across Singapore to gather feedback from Singaporeans in person. More information on the particular dates and venues can be found on the website.

A Pre-Budget 2019 Dialogue involving members of the public will be held this Thursday evening, hosted by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah. The dialogue will be co-hosted by Reach chairman and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development Sam Tan.

Other ways to provide feedback include Reach's social media channels, e-mail address, toll-free hotline and mobile number.

Feedback topics

There were five feedback topics with questions provided in the joint statement from the authorities.

First, on ageing and healthcare, the Government wants to find how to help the seniors in society to receive affordable care in the community, and how the private sector and society can partner the Government to encourage a healthier lifestyle for all.

Second, while the Government has increased spending on pre-school programmes, members of the public are welcome to suggest other early support needed to create a conducive environment for children from lower-income or vulnerable families, as well as other areas that the Government can work with the community to better help these families.

The third theme is innovation to help firms gain a long-term competitive edge. Members of the public can share thoughts about what companies and workers can do to become more innovative, and suggest how the Government and the society can better support firms and individuals to become more innovative.

The fourth theme on security and external relations asks members of the public to give feedback on how citizens can partner the Government to ensure domestic security and strengthen community resilience. Apart from existing avenues, such as the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps, SGSecure national movement, and Singapore Civil Defence Force's Community First Responders, those who give feedback can suggest other forms of partnership which the Government can look into.

The last theme is philanthropy and volunteerism. To create a more meaningful and sustainable partnership in building a caring and inclusive society, the public can give suggestions on the ways Singaporeans can be more inclusive and encourage more people to volunteer or to give. They can also give feedback on better ways to reach out and deliver services to those in need, or suggest partnerships with non-profit organisations and companies to work out solutions to pressing problems.

Reach Listening Points