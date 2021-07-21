Ministers urge students, staff to tap support as they offer condolences

Students, their families and teachers affected by the death of a 13-year-old River Valley High School (RVHS) student were urged to seek psychological support as government leaders expressed their sympathies to the boy's family yesterday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on his Facebook page: "We are overwhelmed imagining what the victim's family are going through. Yesterday morning, they sent off their 13-year-old son to school. Suddenly, without any warning, he is no more."

He added that the teachers and students of RVHS are in shock, and wrote: "We will help you walk through this dark valley, and come to terms with what has happened."

PM Lee also urged the public to wait for the police to finish investigating the case, uncover the motivations, and find out if something could have been done to avert it. "Let us not worsen the trauma and grief of the affected families with speculation and rumour," he wrote.

Great emphasis is placed on safety in schools, and the well-being of teachers and students, he said. "Our education system is not only about good academic performance, but also helping our kids to grow into happy and well-adjusted persons."

He urged staff and students to let the principal or school counsellors know if they are aware of a student who seems troubled or under stress.

"If sometimes things seem too much to bear, please remember help is always available, even if it's just to talk to someone about what's on your mind," he wrote, providing a list of helplines.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that the Ministry of Education's (MOE) priority is to ensure the well-being of the school community.

He announced on his Facebook page yesterday that RVHS students and staff will have access to MOE and school counsellors trained in trauma management over the next few days. They will be stationed at the school.

The ministry has also reached out to staff and students affected by the incident.

Parents who feel that their children may need additional support can alert their teachers and schools through helplines that the schools have provided.

"For the longer term, we will continue to keep a close eye on students and staff who are still traumatised or show prolonged distress symptoms, and will refer them to professional help as necessary," said Mr Chan, adding that MOE will work with healthcare agencies and hospitals to render further support.

"As shown by the courage and resilience of the staff and students at RVHS, we will continue to stand strong, on this journey to recovery," he said.

Mr Chan, who changed his Facebook profile picture to a black-and-white image of the RVHS logo on Monday night, urged the public to refrain from speculation, and to respect the privacy of the affected families, students and staff.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat similarly wrote: "In recent years, our schools have emphasised social-emotional well-being of students. We must continue with this effort."

He, too, urged the public not to speculate, and to respect the privacy of the affected families. He also encouraged the public to reach out for help if they know anyone under mental or emotional stress.

Jean Iau