Ministers thank workers for commitment to duties during CNY

Workers who had to give up their Chinese New Year festivities to man critical posts in areas such as transport, healthcare and security have received a high-level vote of thanks.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Health Minister Gan Kim Yong dropped in on staff on the front line to commend them for their commitment and offer a little new year cheer in the process.

Mr Heng visited Changi Airport last Saturday to say thanks to more than 150 staff, including security officers, taxi drivers and cleaners. He was accompanied by National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) president Mary Liew, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, NTUC central committee members, as well as union leaders.

Mr Heng, who gave out red packets, mandarin oranges and other gifts, said at Terminal 3: "Our workers at the airport and our major checkpoints, as well as other transport, healthcare and essential services workers, are keeping Singapore functioning smoothly and safely, even as we all enjoy our festivities.

"So it is important for us to show our appreciation to all of them for the hard work they have put in."

The airport visit ended with a traditional lo hei (tossing of raw fish salad) session with workers, union leaders and management.

Mr Gan visited Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he talked to over 40 employees and patients in several wards. He handed out red packets and mandarin oranges, and joined about 50 staff in a lo hei session.

He later told the media: "Many of them have sacrificed their festive holidays. Instead of being with their family members, they have come back to work in order to take care of our patients and loved ones."