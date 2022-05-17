Ministers on official visits to Malaysia, Indonesia this week

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will embark on official visits to Singapore's neighbours this week.

Dr Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia from today until Thursday to renew and strengthen bilateral ties with Malaysian leaders. He will call on the country's Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah, as well as other politicians and personalities, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Balakrishnan will also have an audience with Sultan Nazrin Shah, Malaysia's deputy king and ruler of Perak. He will be accompanied by officials from the MFA.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be visiting Jakarta and Central Java in Indonesia from today until Friday.

During his trip, he will meet several ministers and regional leaders, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) yesterday.

Mr Wong will also visit Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, meet key business leaders and connect with Singapore start-ups in Indonesia. He will be accompanied by MOF officials.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2022, with the headline Ministers on official visits to Malaysia, Indonesia this week.

