Ministerial statement to address concerns about RVHS incident

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will be making a ministerial statement in Parliament next week to address concerns from parents and the community about the River Valley High School (RVHS) incident.

In a Facebook post yesterday morning, Mr Chan said: "There are understandably concerns from parents and our community on what is being done to support our schools and look out for students in need."

He noted how the community has rallied together despite the difficult week.

On Monday, a 13-year-old student was pronounced dead in the school. A 16-year-old student from the school was charged with the boy's murder on Tuesday. He cannot be named as he is under 18.

Mr Chan said in his Facebook post: "From the members of the public who left flowers and notes of condolences and encouragement at the school, to the counselling professionals who stepped forward to offer their services, there have been numerous gestures of care, kindness and compassion."

A website set up by the school for the public to leave messages of support and their condolences has drawn more than 2,440 messages as at yesterday morning.

In his post, Mr Chan also commended the teachers and other staff of RVHS for their "prompt and decisive action to protect the students during the incident", adding that "even as their hearts ache, they mustered the strength to care for our students in the aftermath".

The Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that psychological and trauma support is on offer to close friends and teachers of the Secondary 1 boy and the teen accused of killing him.

Other schools around Singapore have also told their students that they can approach staff or counsellors for mental health support.