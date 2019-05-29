Minister takes spotlight In The Newsroom

Special guests visiting The Straits Times' newsroom will take the hot seat in a new video feature called In The Newsroom, which made its debut yesterday.

In the first episode, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran fielded questions from ST news editor Zakir Hussain on topics ranging from his views on the media industry to what was on his Spotify music playlist.

Mr Iswaran was given a tour yesterday of the ST newsroom, which recently received a major overhaul to enable its journalists to better meet readers' changing needs.

Mr Eugene Leow, head of digital strategy at Singapore Press Holding's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "Our state-of-the-art video broadcast studio is an extension of the newsroom, and In The Newsroom showcases how we can seamlessly produce video on the fly. Our reporters are now multimedia journalists ready to meet the demands in a digital environment."

The ST newsroom plays host to a variety of visitors, from business and political leaders to media professionals and students. Earlier this month, President Halimah Yacob toured the new facilities.