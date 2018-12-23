Minister Masagos Zulkifli to attend Haj Ministerial Meeting in Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE - Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will be leading Singapore's delegation to the annual Haj Ministerial Meeting in Saudi Arabia from Monday (Dec 24) to Friday.

At the meeting, he will be accompanied by senior officials including the chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Mr Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar, and deputy chief executive of Muis, Mr Esa Masood. Mr Esa will be taking over from Mr Abdul Razak from next year.

In a statement on Sunday, Muis said that Mr Masagos will meet Saudi Arabia's Minister for Haj and Umrah Saleh Benten.

They will discuss arrangements for Singaporean pilgrims performing the haj next year, as well as other issues for Singapore in the upcoming haj season that starts in early August.

He will also call on Prince Khaled Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of the Mecca region, and Prince Faisal Salman, governor of the Medina region.

In Medina, Mr Masagos will also take part in a dialogue with Singapore students.

This will be Mr Masagos' first Haj Ministerial Meeting as Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.