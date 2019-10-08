Minibus driver taken to hospital after vehicle flips on its side at Eng Neo Avenue slip road

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after the minibus he was driving flipped on its side on Monday (Oct 7).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus at the Eng Neo Avenue slip road towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), at about 4pm.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police are investigating the case.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that three other people were assessed by paramedics but they declined to be taken to the hospital.

Photos on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page show the minibus lying on its side across the entire width of the slip road. The roof of the bus is dented, while one of its back doors is open.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at 4.08pm on Monday that the PIE's Eng Neo Avenue entrance was closed due to an accident on the expressway, towards Tuas.

Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported that a group of 10 people had gathered next to the bus. It was unclear if they were bus passengers.