Miniature art finds new fans in Singapore as interest in niche hobby grows

SINGAPORE - Miniature art has been gaining new ground in Singapore, with more artists giving the niche hobby a bigger fanbase in recent years.

Among them is senior IT executive Anthony Ong, who stumbled on the craft during a sleepless night in 2021 when he became fixated watching videos of artists making tiny versions of furniture on YouTube.

Despite having no experience in drawing or painting, he went out the next day to art and craft supply store Art Friend to buy supplies to get started. He has not looked back since.

Over the last three years, Mr Ong, 33, has become adept at creating dioramas – models featuring scenes with three-dimensional figures with different textures.

He recently created a model of a scene at Jurong East MRT station - complete with doors and a platform, which has found him new fans.

He told The Straits Times: “The idea for that model came to me when I was standing at the station one day. I frequent Jurong East very often because I have to transfer trains to get home, so it holds some personal meaning to me.”

Before starting work on the model, Mr Ong snapped photos of the station, and began putting together materials like both base and balsa wood, styrofoam and a 3-D printing outline.

He took two weeks to complete the model – making time after work and on weekends – before giving it to the station staff, who have put it on display at the Jurong East MRT passenger service centre.