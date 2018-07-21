Mini carnival lined up for ST Concert in the Gardens

A mini carnival featuring The Straits Times' own journalists and artists has been lined up for this year's ST Concert in the Gardens.

There will be 11 booths at the event, which will be held at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on July 29 from 9am to 6pm.

Visitors can look forward to a booth featuring four of ST's photojournalists. For just $10, visitors can have their photos taken by the photojournalists and printed onto a design of an ST front page.

Those who want to take it a step further can have their photos illustrated by artists from ST Art for $15. There will be two live illustration sessions - from 9am to 1.30pm and 1.30pm to 6pm, with each session featuring a different pair of illustrators.

All proceeds will go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

Some of the ST journalists who have had their works published by ST Press Books will also be present during the event. They will be selling their books and conducting a meet-and-greet session.

They include journalists such as ST executive editor Sumiko Tan and ST Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

Ms Debra Ann Francisco, one of the teaching specialists from the ST Schools department, will give tips on how parents can engage their children in current affairs through school publications such as the Little Red Dot.

Said Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez: "We are looking forward to meeting our readers and engaging with them on what promises to be a fun day out at the park, ahead of the SSO concert. Its our way of reaching out and connecting with them."

Singapore Press Holdings Radio station Kiss92 will also be doing a live broadcast from noon to 6pm, with DJ Jillian Kimberly Lim taking you through the highlights of the event.

Other DJs such as Charmaine Yee will also be present, and will be interacting with the crowd through games.

There will also be food and drinks from vendors such as The Common Good Company (TCGC) which has brands such as ice cream chain Udders.

Ms Wong Peck Lin, director of TCGC, said: "Being home-grown brands, TCGC and Udders Ice Cream are thrilled to be part of The Straits Times 173rd anniversary."

For a "botanic touch", she said dried lavender flowers will be sprinkled on the ice cream served.

An ST Rewards booth will distribute freebies such as popcorn, candy floss and balloons to ST readers at selected timings.

Following the carnival, an hour-long showcase concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra will begin at 6.15pm.

Admission to both the carnival and concert is free.