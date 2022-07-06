Mindef prepared to let more athletes disrupt NS for competitions

More national athletes could be allowed to disrupt their full-time national service (NS) to train for international competitions, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament yesterday.

But they must fulfil the full period of their NS obligations after taking time off, and perform their duties satisfactorily.

When asked whether the Ministry of Defence would hold a dialogue on managing expectations of athletes who are serving NS, and if deferment criteria could be relaxed, Dr Ng highlighted that no athlete has asked to be exempted from NS duties, including those taking part in recent international competitions.

"I also know that our national sportsmen want to do well in both... Some have achieved it, but it's not easy to attain, and we must not set unrealistic expectations of all of them," he said in reply to questions from Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai. "However, for those who want to pursue both goals, Mindef is prepared to allow more to disrupt, to train and compete in international competitions during their full-time NS."

In May, swimmer Joseph Schooling said it was challenging to balance NS duties and swimming, and called for a national dialogue.

In his speech, Dr Ng said high public support for NS has been maintained, due to the unequivocal upholding of the principles of universality and equity. All male Singaporeans and permanent residents who are fit and eligible are conscripted as required by the Enlistment Act, and do not serve only at a time of their choosing.

He said 96 per cent of Singaporeans polled last year by his ministry affirmed that NS was critical for the defence of the country. This strong support is an exception, he said, compared with other countries with military conscription.

He added that the list of countries with conscription has shrunk since Singapore started NS in 1967.

"So it would be a serious mistake if we take that affirmation we receive today from Singaporeans for NS, that we take it for granted, or think it came by happenstance."

Noting that NS defaulters can be sentenced to jail for choosing to do NS when and how they like, Dr Ng said deferments and disruptions are thus granted very sparingly - only with adequate justification - and implemented openly.

Appeals from sports and arts talent must pass a very high bar, with Mindef assessing each request on its own merits, in consultation with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

But deferment and disruption are not licences to do away with NS obligations, Dr Ng said. The applicant's NS duties must be taken seriously, and he must be trained to be competent in his vocation.