MINDEF looking to enhance NS milestone awards to mark 60 years of national service

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MINDEF said it is exploring a suitable NS60 recognition package that national servicemen past and present can look forward to.

SINGAPORE – The monetary scheme that provides national servicemen with milestone payments across their service journey could be enhanced as the Republic marks 60 years of NS in 2027, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel and social media pages on Aug 31, Chan said his ministry is also looking into ways to keep operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) in touch with their unit mates.

The National Service Housing, Medical and Education (NS HOME) awards provide NSmen with money to support their housing, healthcare and education needs, with disbursement made at three key points during their NS training cycle.

Servicemen can currently receive $17,000 to $18,500 in total in Central Provident Fund and cash credits, with commanders receiving slightly higher support.

“I’ve given the (MINDEF) team some instructions to see how we can make this (award) more impactful, more meaningful for our NSmen, to better take care of them as they go through their life’s challenges while they serve the country and continue to take care of our security,” said Chan.

As for full-time national servicemen (NSFs), Chan said the ministry has a standing mechanism to regularly review their allowances, to see “what more we can do, or do better, to take care of our NSmen”.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MINDEF said it is exploring a suitable NS60 recognition package that national servicemen, past and present, can look forward to.

NSF allowance has been reviewed four times over the past 10 years and the allowance for a recruit in basic military training (BMT) has increased by 65 per cent since 2015, it added.

A recruit or private gets $790 a month as their starting allowance, comprising a base starting rank allowance of $715 and at least $75 as vocational allowance.

Today, an infantry NSF corporal who has completed his vocation training receives $1,090 a month in his second year, MINDEF said.

“Beyond providing for their training and military needs, MINDEF has a professional team that regularly reviews the NS allowance to ensure that it remains relevant to the personal upkeep needs, taking into account changes in the cost of living and other relevant factors,” it said.

There will also be a series of NS60 commemorative events and initiatives to recognise its NSFs, NSmen , NS alumni and their families, said MINDEF. These events include an NS Exhibition and Army Open House.

In his YouTube clip, Chan said his ministry is also looking at ways to keep NS units together after their training cycle has been completed and they have passed into MINDEF reserve.

“A lot of the NSmen want to stay in communication with one another, and actually, they are some of our best NS advocates,” he said.

“There’s an opportunity for them to continue contributing, continue to keep in touch with one another, and actually, they are part of the SAF family as well.”

Chan said the National Day Parade (NDP) in 2027 will have “all our usual crowd favourites” when it returns to the Padang, such as the dynamic display. It will also give Singaporeans a glimpse of the way warfare has changed.

The minister had, on Aug 25, announced that the NDP will return to the Padang in 2027 to mark 60 years of national service.

NS Square is also scheduled to be completed by end-2027. It will replace the Marina Bay floating platform and feature a permanent stage deck and grandstand to host NDPs and other large-scale events.

Besides being a permanent site for NDPs in the future, it will also host BMT graduation parades , said former defence minister Ng Eng Hen in 2024.