Mindef deputy secretary Keith Tan Kean Loong to helm Singapore Tourism Board from Oct 29

SINGAPORE - A new chief executive will take the reins at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) from Oct 29 onwards.

Mr Keith Tan Kean Loong, 44, deputy secretary of policy at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), will step into the role, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 5).

The role has been vacant since previous chief executive Lionel Yeo, 45, stepped down in May.

Mr Loh Khum Yean, the permanent secretary for MTI, said: "I am confident that Keith's experience in various leadership roles over the course of his career will equip him well to lead STB to achieve its next lap by pursuing quality tourism and driving tourism development."

In his current role at Mindef, Mr Tan is responsible for defence policy, strategic communications, national education and Total Defence.

He is credited with playing a key role in strengthening Singapore's defence relations with key international partners and enhancing Mindef's strategic communication capabilities, among other achievements.

Key projects he oversaw included the signing of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the setting up of So Drama! Entertainment and extending the reach of Total Defence and National Education through innovative means such as using game-playing elements to educate students.

Mr Tan had also previously held senior leadership positions in offices within the Public Service Division, Civil Service College and MTI.

STB's previous chief executive, Mr Yeo, stepped down on May 31. He had told the Straits Times in an interview that he intended to join the private sector.

During his six-year tenure, Singapore secured several high-profile sporting events such as the BNP Paribas Women's Tennis Association Finals, the Singapore Rugby Sevens and football's International Champions Cup.

The tourism sector also attained record highs in tourist arrivals and spending in 2017 under his watch.