Mind dangers at wooded areas, say SLA and NParks as more head out to undeveloped areas

SINGAPORE - The recent attention to Clementi Forest and news of the controversial wrongful clearing of Kranji woodland have led Singaporeans to head out into nature more, prompting the authorities to say on Wednesday (Feb 24): Be careful.

The Singapore Land Authority and the National Parks Board in a joint statement said that people should be mindful of the dangers of trekking in wooded areas.

Unlike the more manicured routes at MacRitchie, for instance, these less trodden forests are not managed for recreation and public access.

They said: "The terrain and ground are uneven, and paths are not provided. These areas also consist of regrowth vegetation with self-sown trees like Albizia, which are prone to falling and snapped branches.

"We advise the public to be mindful of these dangers for their own personal safety."

The fate of Singapore's dwindling undeveloped forests have played relatively big parts in parliamentary debates this year.

Last month, green enthusiasts lamented the zoning of Clementi Forest and Dover Forest for residential use. The subsequent debate on how Singapore can best balance the needs of development and conservation raised the issue to national consciousness.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee acknowledged that the current generation has a "responsibility of stewardship", even as politicians in opposition parties - such as the Workers' Party's Nicole Seah and Progress Singapore Party's Tan Cheng Bock - called for Singaporeans to make their voices heard on the issue.

Last week, it emerged that state developer JTC Corporation had erroneously cleared over 8ha of forested land, the size of 11 football fields, since last March.

Nature experts told The Straits Times that endangered and rare species like the crested serpent eagle, Malayan box turtle and the pangolin may have been lost.

To grow a forest like that would take half a century, they said. The National Parks Board is investigating that case.