Millennials' stories that inspire and touch lives

To be chosen as a role model by a global brand which had earlier recognised notable women such as tennis player Naomi Osaka was a surprise for Ms Chelsea Ann Sim, 24.

Last month, the taekwondo athlete was one of three national athletes here selected as role models by American company Mattel as part of the Barbie Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Doll Assortment launch.

Ms Sim, 24, who was featured in The Straits Times' Generation Grit series in March last year, was born with a hole in her heart.

"I was very honoured to be selected by Barbie. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be recognised by such a big brand, and to inspire all the young athletes and be role models to them," said Ms Sim, who is a clients and markets executive at accounting firm Deloitte.

She had been training hard for the world taekwondo championships that was to be held in Denmark in May, but has now been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Another millennial of Generation Grit is Mr Jeremy Lim, 29, who has brittle bone disease. He was among the recipients of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons awards by Junior Chamber International Singapore last October. Mr Lim was also featured in ST earlier that month.

Mr Lim, who received the National Youth Achievement Award (NYAA) Gold award in 2009, was also one of the NYAA alumni featured at the award presentation ceremony last October.

"I hope that it inspired more people, because despite my disabilities I can overcome obstacles and still fulfil the requirements for the award. So there is nothing to stop the average person or 'normal' individual from getting the award and challenging themselves," he said.

He is now planning to apply to do a PhD while exploring entrepreneurship options.

Ms Sim and Mr Lim are among 21 millennials nominated for the second edition of The Straits Times Generation Grit Award. It seeks to celebrate millennials who have shown remarkable courage, resilience and service to the community.

Many people have been inspired by those profiled in the series.

The story of how police officer Jason Yeo rose above his abusive childhood resonated with Mr George Kypraios, 49, chief executive of corporate finance advisory firm Yefira Consulting. He said the story touched him, and he was amazed by Mr Yeo's resilience.

Mr Yeo, 30, who was featured in the series last December, suffered abuse by his late father when he was a child. Now, as a police officer, he does his part protecting other abused children.

Mr Kypraios said: "What an amazing transformation. He has gone through that abuse and ended up being someone in public service and enforcing people's rights."

He added that the story "cut through a lot of the noise we see online" and was well written.

Stories like Mr Yeo's are a reminder that regardless of any problems one may have, there are people who have faced much more systemic adversity, and it is about how one responds to it, said Mr Kypraios.

"I often wonder if I were in a similar situation as Jason - I was blessed with a lovely upbringing - I wonder if I would cope in the same inspirational way," he added.

Read the Generation Grit stories at str.sg/STGGA19 and vote for your favourite nominee by April 12.

The annual award was created in partnership with reinsurance company Swiss Re. Three winners will be selected from a pool of 21 nominees and will receive $5,000 each.