Migrant workers tour National Gallery, Gardens by the Bay

Construction engineer Muthu Ramesh has passed by the National Gallery countless times but had not visited the imposing colonial-era building until yesterday.

He and 82 other migrant workers were taken on a tour of the building, in a show of appreciation for their contributions to Singapore as the nation marks its 57th birthday tomorrow.

They were given a tour of works created by realist artist Chua Mia Tee in the Directing The Real exhibition, and the Siapa Nama Kamu? (What is your name?) exhibition.

The group also visited Gardens by the Bay as part of the tour organised by migrant worker charity ItsRainingRaincoats and the Ministry of Manpower.

Mr Ramesh, 30, who is an S-Pass holder from India, was visiting these attractions for the first time. He has worked on construction projects like the AJ Hackett Bungy Jump on Sentosa.

After working here for seven years, he hopes to make Singapore home. "My dream is to start a family here," he said, adding that he hopes to bring his wife to Singapore next month.

Forty-three other migrant workers and domestic helpers marked National Day by sharing stories about their lives in Singapore and their home countries in an exhibition of photos and other materials. Launched yesterday, it was organised by photo storytelling initiative IAMinVISIBLE and non-profit start-up Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre.

The migrant workers are also featured in videos.

One of them is construction worker Mynul Islam, 31. He was studying to be a lawyer when he dropped out of a university in Bangladesh and came to work here at the age of 21 after his family ran into financial difficulties.

His first year in Singapore was tough but he worked hard and rose through the ranks to be a scaffolding and safety supervisor.

He also started a network during the pandemic in 2020, In This Together, to help fellow migrant workers who do not know English and connect them with non-governmental organisations.

At the event yesterday, MP Nee Soon GRC Derrick Goh said that while many Singaporeans were born here, many of their grandparents were immigrants. "My grandfather arrived in Singapore on a ship from Fujian. He worked as a 'jaga', or a caretaker, at St Patrick's School. It was because he came that I was born here in Singapore.

"I am one of the many examples of Singaporeans, like many of you here whose forefathers were immigrants with little education but worked hard and contributed to Singapore's success."

The exhibition at Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre in Yishun will run till the end of the month.