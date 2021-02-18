Migrant workers play visual guides

When Mr Edwin Khoo exits the faregate at Caldecott MRT station every workday morning, he is glad to hear the familiar sound of safety boots knocking on the ground as a guide approaches him.

Mr Khoo, who is visually handicapped, is head of braille production and the library services centre at the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH), situated across the road from the station.

His guide? One of five migrant workers deployed by Samsung C&T as guides for visually impaired pedestrians, as well as to marshal commuters around the construction areas at the station.

Samsung C&T is building Caldecott station's Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) extension, a project that started in 2013.

"The workers are always there at the same spot waiting for us. It's become a norm for them to approach us immediately when we exit the faregate," said Mr Khoo, who added that he has started to build rapport with the guides.

"Sometimes I feel like I don't need help as I know the route, but meeting them is really about talking to them and enjoying their company," said the 44-year-old.

The deployment began on Nov 15 last year when an exit at the station was closed to facilitate TEL extension works, said a Samsung C&T spokesman. This deprived visually impaired commuters of their usual route to SAVH.

At any one time, at least one worker is stationed at four locations - outside the station gantry, and at three corners of a T-junction between the station and SAVH.

The five serve as guides throughout the day, from 7am to 11pm outside the gantries and from 7am to 9.30pm at the junction.

Photos of the workers guiding the visually impaired in the area have been circulating on social media, bringing attention to an unlikely friendship forged between the workers and the visually handicapped.

Migrant worker Moorthy Manikandan is in one of the pictures. "My colleagues and managers have been showing me the photo since it was posted online. Everyone in the dorm has seen it. It's nice and heartwarming. I am very happy," said the 35-year-old, who hails from India.

BUILDING RAPPORT Sometimes I feel like I don't need the help as I know the route, but meeting them is really about talking to them and enjoying their company. MR EDWIN KHOO

"Passers-by have expressed their thanks after seeing the photo online. They come up and say 'thank you'. But I feel it's okay, I'm just doing my job," he added.

Another migrant worker turned guide, Mr Periyasami Vasanthakumar, 38, said: "Helping people makes me very happy. We work for money and that is important, but when work involves helping people, I feel very fulfilled."

Mr Khoo said the workers took pride in their work, such as when they insisted on offering their assistance even when he was among sighted friends.

"They know us so well now that when we leave or arrive at the office at unusual times, they will ask where we have been. It's very sweet of them," he added.

"The conversations are very simple and light-hearted, but the workers are earnest in how they express themselves and there is a sense of inclusiveness that goes both ways."

Another SAVH staff, librarian Kelvin Tan said: "Talking to them is very easy. We can talk about anything like what they usually eat or how our days are."

After meeting them on an almost daily basis, he has become familiar with some, like a worker-guide whose full name is Mr Bablu, 50. "He's always very bubbly and chuckling to himself," said Mr Tan.

SAVH executive director Joshua Chegne said Samsung C&T had gone beyond its call of duty, even providing umbrellas on rainy days to keep commuters dry.

"These acts of kindness give (the visually handicapped) a sense of security, especially during heavy downpours when the audible pedestrian signals at pedestrian crossings can be drowned out and imperceptible," he said.

Asked if he would miss the worker-guides when the project ends later this year, Mr Khoo said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity this initiative has given us to interact with someone from a very different background because otherwise, there might not be a chance like this at any point in my life."