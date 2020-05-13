Migrant workers get 'cool' gift packs

As Singapore passed the one-month mark in the circuit breaker period, furniture and electronics giant Harvey Norman showed its appreciation towards migrant workers by giving them 1,162 gift packs.

The packs were distributed last Saturday to workers residing in two dormitories in the north-east region. Each gift, packed and delivered by 11 Harvey Norman employees in a day, contained a portable fan and a packet each of Munchy's Cream Crackers, Camel roasted peanuts and Mister Potato Crisps.

"We would like to show our appreciation to the migrant workers for their immense contribution to the building of our nation," said Mr Kenneth Aruldoss, managing director of Harvey Norman Asia.

Ground-up movement ItsRainingRaincoats said it was grateful for the donation.

Its founder, Miss Dipa Swaminathan, said: "A lot of workers were writing to us and asking if we could find them some fans."

Established in 2015, ItsRainingRaincoats aims to spread kindness to migrant workers by conducting donation drives, nationwide potlucks and distributing gifts to migrant workers.

Every year, the initiative benefits around 200,000 migrant workers.

"We also get a lot of companies and others asking how they can help. We have teams of volunteers trying to match up the need with the offer," said Ms Dipa.

Mr Aruldoss said of Harvey Norman's contribution: "We hope these gift packs can help bring them some joy and comfort."