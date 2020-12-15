Migrant workers can return to community once a month in pilot

Migrant workers in some dormitories will be able to return to the community once a month in a pilot scheme starting in the first quarter of next year, the authorities announced yesterday.

This will be subject to compliance with rostered routine testing, wearing of contact tracing devices and safe living measures, Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said during a multi-ministry task force virtual press conference.

The move will follow the distribution of contact tracing de-vices to more than 450,000 workers staying in dormitories or working in the construction, marine and process sectors which is to be completed by the end of this month.

These devices, called BluePass Tokens, are aimed at improving the ability to isolate and ring-fence potential cases once they are detected, said a joint statement by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Manpower.

The pilot scheme comes after the announcement by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday that Singapore will enter the third phase of its reopening on Dec 28.

Easing of restrictions in migrant worker dormitories began last month. Workers in dorms have been under movement restrictions since April, when the first dorms were gazetted as isolation areas after a spike in cases.

Workers from approved dor-mitories can now use communal facilities to cook their own food on rest days and recreational fa-cilities such as gyms and basketball courts.

They can also visit specified recreation centres on their rest days, although the workers are still largely required to stay in their dorms except when they are going to work or running essential errands.

Dr Tan said workers will be able to visit recreation centres more often for their everyday needs, such as for remittance services or to visit the barber.

"We are also working with recreational centres to bring in more activities, including movie and sports screening, some pasar malam (night market) perhaps," he added.

He stressed that the crisis is far from over, even as more restrictions are eased in the coming weeks and months.

Measures must continue to be taken, such as the wearing of BluePass Tokens so that isolation can be done very quickly if there is a new infection, he said.

As part of efforts to keep migrant workers safe and to ensure that any new cases or clusters are detected and contained quickly, the authorities will continue their "multi-layered strategy" of ag-gressive routine testing using both the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as well as antigen rapid testing, accompanied by isolation strategies.

Rostered routine testing of all workers still susceptible to infection will continue. All such workers who have been staying in dormitories and those who work in the construction, marine and process sectors have been tested once every 14 days.

After several rounds of such tests, the number of new infections has remained very low, said the joint statement. "Since October, no new cases were detected in the dormitories on many days."

New dormitories are also being built, with improved safety standards to minimise the risk of a resurgence of Covid-19 among migrant workers, and prevent new public health threats, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the earliest cohort of migrant workers who have recovered from Covid-19 and are currently exempt from routine testing are being monitored to see how their antibodies change over time.

Routine testing will resume for these workers if their antibodies start to fade, or if there is evidence of reinfection among them.