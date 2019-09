Punggol East residents on a mass lantern walk around the estate last night, as part of Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. Hundreds of residents gathered to bond over mooncakes and traditional Chinese performances. The event was attended by Mr Charles Chong, who is MP and grassroots adviser for Punggol East. Towering over the festivities was a 7m-high lantern in the shape of a white rabbit. In Chinese mythology, the white rabbit is said to be the creature that lives on the moon.