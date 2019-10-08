MHC Asia Group donates $1m to mark 25th birthday

Medical benefits administrator and health technology business MHC Asia Group yesterday donated $1 million in total during its 25th anniversary celebrations. The sum includes $100,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them with school-related expenses. The other beneficiaries were the Singapore Medical Association's (SMA) independent charity arm - the SMA Charity Fund; three local medical schools, to help medical students in need; and non-profit organisation Goducate, to help needy South-east Asian students.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (centre, with red tie), MP for Marine Parade GRC, witnessed the presentation of the $1 million cheque by MHC's chairman and founder, Dr Low Lee Yong (seventh from left), to representatives of the various organisations during the event held at Fairmont Ballroom at Raffles City Convention Centre.