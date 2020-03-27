MHA to get tough on abuse of security officers; changes to the assessment of security companies

SINGAPORE - Those who abuse and harass private security officers carrying out their work could be liable under new offences that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is looking into instituting.

MHA said it intends to better protect private security officers from harassment or abuse, and is looking at amending the Private Security Industry Act in 2021.

In a statement on Friday (March 27), MHA said private security officers play an important role in ensuring the safety and security of the premises to which they are deployed.

"However, during the course of their work, they can face verbal and sometimes physical abuse. MHA takes a serious view of the harassment and abuse of private security officers," said the ministry.

It is also looking into changing the annual mandatory assessment of security agencies that is conducted by the police and the Manpower Ministry.

In the light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, security agencies will not need to participate in this year's security agency grading exercise (Sage), said the ministry. Their grade from last year is to be extended till Dec 31, 2021.

However, firms can still volunteer to participate in the grading exercise, and the cut-off points from last year's assessment will be used for grading purposes.

The ministry and the police have also reviewed this grading exercise with industry partners and a tripartite taskforce formed last year has agreed that future assessments will be on a pass or fail basis, instead of the current grading system of A, B, C and D.

Security agencies will go through the assessment only closer to their licence renewal date, and must pass the test for their licences to be renewed. This is unlike the current arrangement where all agencies undergo assessment at the same time.

Firms will need to demonstrate "substantive security capabilities and outcomes", and the new assessment framework will include some voluntary modules which could be taken so the agencies can showcase their capabilities, said the ministry.

Companies who meet those higher standards can renew their license for two years, up from one year currently. Accordingly, these agencies will only need to undergo assessment once every two years.

More details will be announced by early 2021, said the ministry.