MHA rebuts claims in Nikkei article

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) senior official yesterday rebutted claims made about the Government's handling of the Covid-19 cluster at KTVs in a commentary published by Nikkei Asia last week.

The opinion piece by Andy Wong was published on the financial news agency's website on July 23. Among other things, it had said that such KTVs are run by organised crime groups, and that KTVs were allowed to reopen last year "without explanation".

These are false, said Mr Sam Tee, senior director at MHA's Joint Operations Group. He said the article was "full of inaccuracies".