MFA advises Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to HK

Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, while those already in the city are advised to take precautions in the wake of large-scale protests there, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

It said that since June, the protests in Hong Kong have become increasingly unpredictable. The ministry also warned that they can take place with little or no notice, and could turn violent.

MFA cited two upcoming protests in Hong Kong yesterday, saying road closures and traffic disruptions in these areas were expected.

A rally was expected at the Prince Edward MTR station, with protesters likely to spill over into the surrounding areas. A march was also planned from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to Lan Kwai Fong in Central.

MFA advised Singaporeans in Hong Kong to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities. Singaporeans should avoid the protests and large public gatherings, while maintaining contact with family and friends so their safety is known.

It also encourages Singaporeans in Hong Kong to eRegister with the ministry so they can be contacted should the need arise.