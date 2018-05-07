Metal screw found in Singlong Peanut Butter; importer recalls batch

SINGAPORE - A batch of Singlong's crunchy peanut butter has been voluntarily recalled by the importer after a metal screw was found in one of its bottles.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a statement on Monday (May 7) that it has worked with the importer to investigate, and found that the metal screw could have been introduced during the manufacturing process of the product.

Singlong's crunchy peanut butter comes from China.

As a precautionary measure, the importer voluntarily recalled the specific batch. Bottles from the batch are for use by Jan 25, 2019 and weigh 340g each.

The recall has been completed, AVA said.

Those who have bought the affected product are advised not to consume it.

Customers who want to get a refund or to exchange the product may e-mail nya01@singlong.com or contact Sing Long Foodstuff Trading Co on 6284-5254.