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Telegram services gradually resume after thousands report outage

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Nearly 4,000 Telegram users reported experiencing outage with the app.

Nearly 4,000 Telegram users reported experiencing an outage.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – Thousands of users of messaging app Telegram in Singapore reported experiencing a service outage on the morning of Sept 8.

The outage numbers were recorded on Downdetector, a website tracking outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Users began reporting issues with Telegram on the website at around 10.20am, when over 1,500 reports were made.

The number of reports peaked at nearly 4,000, just after 10.30am.

Users in other South-east Asian countries experienced similar outages, spiking at around the same time.

At its peak, there were 1,284 reports from Indonesia, 933 from the Philippines, 725 from India, 544 from Malaysia, 530 from Vietnam, and 253 from Thailand.

As at 11.30am, it went down to about 350 reports on Downdetector.

According to the website, about half of the users are experiencing problems with Telegram’s app, 40 per cent are experiencing issues with messaging and 5 per cent have difficulty logging in.

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Australian regulator says Telegram breached online safety law

Ann Chen is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.