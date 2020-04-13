Message to fellow residents

The words "stay home" were displayed at the window of Mr Christopher Cheah and his wife Joyce Tan's Hougang apartment last Saturday. Mr Cheah, an audio producer, said that he and his wife, a music teacher, both 32, wanted to keep themselves busy during the circuit breaker period, and had all these fairy lights at home. They initially wanted to decorate the house, but that idea led them to put out a message at their window instead. "Hopefully, it cheers up the neighbourhood a bit while we are all going through the circuit breaker. So far, some of our neighbours have waved back," said Mr Cheah.