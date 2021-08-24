Merlion statue to be covered for cleaning

The iconic Merlion statue in Merlion Park will be covered by hoardings for three days this week for routine cleaning and maintenance works.

The cleaning and maintenance works will take place from Thursday until Saturday, and will be carried out by the Singapore Tourism Board.

The statue, which was made by local craftsman Lim Nang Seng, was unveiled on Sept 15, 1972, at the mouth of the Singapore River by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

It later moved to its present location in front of Fullerton Hotel overlooking Marina Bay.

It remains a popular - and much photographed - attraction.

The Singapore Tourism Board, in a statement yesterday, said: "We seek the public's understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period."