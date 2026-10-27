Merlion statue at One Fullerton not available for photo-taking during maintenance from Nov 24 to 26
- The main Merlion statue at One Fullerton will be closed for photos from Nov 24 to 26 for cleaning and repair works, the Singapore Tourism Board said on Oct 27.
- The 8.6m-tall statue will be covered in scaffolding, and STB asked for public understanding because barricades may cause inconvenience.
- Visitors can still take photos with the nearby 2m Merlion cub statue; both statues were unveiled in 1972 by Lee Kuan Yew, and Singapore has six Merlion statues.
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SINGAPORE – The main Merlion statue at One Fullerton will be unavailable for photo-taking from Nov 24 to 26 as it undergoes cleaning and repair work.
The statue at the Merlion Park will be covered in scaffolding during this time, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a statement on Oct 27.
“We seek the public’s understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period,” STB said, adding that the public is welcome to take photos with the nearby Merlion cub statue instead.
The iconic 8.6m-tall, half-lion, half-fish, water-spouting statue previously underwent maintenance on Sept 8.
It is accompanied by the 2m-tall cub statue.
Both statues were unveiled in 1972 by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at the mouth of the Singapore River.
There are a total of six Merlion statues in Singapore.
Two of the other four statues are at the peak of Mount Faber and the STB headquarters near Grange Road. The remaining pair are in the Ang Mo Kio heartland.