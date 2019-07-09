Merdeka Generation won't have to wait for cards to get discounts

Seniors from the Merdeka Generation (MG) will now be able to enjoy discounts at FairPrice, NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam foodcourts or coffee shops even if they have not yet received their MG cards.

Previously, only those who presented such cards could enjoy the discounts. The National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) was not accepted as a form of verification as age is not the only criterion for MG eligibility.

To qualify for the MG package, a Singapore citizen needs to have been born between Jan 1, 1950 and Dec 31, 1959. Additionally, one also needs to have become a Singapore citizen on or before Dec 31, 1996.

Following public feedback, FairPrice, NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam announced yesterday that MG members can now present their NRIC, PAssion Silver Concession Card or letter of MG eligibility to claim the discounts. This practice will be in place until the end of the month, when all MG members are expected to have received their MG card.

"We understand that there are still MG members who have yet to receive their MG cards. We have thus decided to be flexible and make exceptions to extend the benefit to them," NTUC FairPrice chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said yesterday. He noted that the MG discount scheme will run for a year.

Since the launch of the discounts on July 1, FairPrice has received feedback from about 100 shoppers requesting that the supermarket chain allow MG members who have yet to receive their MG cards to use their NRIC to qualify for the MG discount.

Retiree Francis Cheng, 64, visited a FairPrice outlet earlier this month and was denied the discount because he did not have his MG card.

"I had my NRIC but I was told that only the MG card would be accepted. I felt that they were being too strict," he said.

FairPrice is offering MG seniors 3 per cent off their groceries every Wednesday at more than 140 FairPrice stores across Singapore. They can also get a cup of hot coffee or tea for 50 cents on Wednesdays at over 90 foodcourts and coffee shops run by NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam.