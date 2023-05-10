Temperature soars to 36.8 deg C at Marina Barrage, matching record high in Singapore in 2022

SINGAPORE - The mercury soared to a high of 36.8 deg C on Wednesday, equalling the highest temperature recorded in Singapore in 2022.

Wednesday’s high was recorded at Marina Barrage at 2.33pm, surpassing last month’s high of 36.3 deg C, also recorded at Marina Barrage, on April 18. The temperatures on both these days surpassed the previously reported hottest day of 2023, when 35.9 deg C was recorded in Paya Lebar on April 4.

The highest-ever daily maximum temperature recorded was 37 deg C in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had previously forecasted that the warm and humid weather experienced in April was expected to continue into the first half of May.

“May is normally one of the warmest months of the year,” MSS said in an earlier release. “The first half of May 2023 is forecast to be warm and humid, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 34 deg C on most afternoons.

“On a few days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 deg C.“