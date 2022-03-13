Mentorship scheme for minority/Muslim women in tech

A funding and mentorship programme, started during the Covid-19 pandemic to help female minority/ Muslim students in technology-related fields, has opened applications for its third intake.

Launched by The Codette Project in 2020, the nine-month Codette Cares programme provides undergraduates, part-time students and mid-career switchers studying tech with a grant of $1,500 each, along with mentorship by female practitioners in the field.

The third round of Codette Cares was launched by President Halimah Yacob yesterday at the opening of the Success Looks Like This photo exhibition at Seed gallery in Kim Yam Road. The exhibition featuring 37 women of diverse ages and backgrounds in tech was organised by The Codette Project in conjunction with International Women's Day.

The non-profit organisation was founded in 2015 by Ms Nurul Jihadah Hussain, 35, to give women from minority groups a leg-up in tech through networking opportunities. It also organises classes and workshops for women, in basic coding, data analysis and social media management.

"Focusing on under-represented women creates a more inclusive space in the tech industry," said Ms Nurul, who works as a career service programme manager at the National University of Singapore. "We wish to help women balance careers with caregiving responsibilities."

Twenty-three women have benefited in the first two rounds of Codette Cares, whose current batch includes those studying computer science, data analytics and cyber security. The grants are funded by The Zendesk Neighbor Foundation, the non-profit arm of US customer service software provider Zendesk.

Mentors work in tech firms such as Stripe, Facebook and Zendesk.

Such mentorship has helped Codette Cares 2021 recipient Nur Adilah Azhar, 22, grow in confidence. Said the Temasek Polytechnic communication design student: "I previously had a lot of self-doubt in my communication skills. The workshops and mentoring allowed me to practise talking to strangers and build my confidence.

Applications are open from June this year to March next year and can be made through The Codette Project's website.

Madam Halimah called The Codette Project an example of "a ground-up, ground-breaking initiative". She said community partners play an important role in demystifying the tech industry, to encourage more women to join the field.