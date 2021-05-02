Mental wellness a vital issue amid Covid-19: Shanmugam

With lockdowns sparked by Covid-19 imposing severe constraints on people globally, mental wellness has been an important issue and will be even more so, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

In Singapore, there are different facets to the issue given the urban environment, hectic lifestyle and ageing population.

"It is something that all of us have to actively get involved in," said Mr Shanmugam, who joined the board members of charity Caregivers Alliance Limited (CAL) on a short walk at the Botanic Gardens with several canine companions.

The walk is part of a larger campaign by CAL to raise awareness of mental health and the challenges faced by caregivers of people with mental health issues.

It also aims to raise funds for CAL, which provides free training programmes for these caregivers.

The donations will allow the charity to continue providing much needed support to caregivers and help to expand several new programmes, including courses for younger caregivers and caregivers of persons with dementia.

CAL's head of communications, Ms Tricia Lee, told The Sunday Times: "We have definitely seen an increase in demand for the courses. Among our caregivers, more people have also been experiencing crises at home."

A survey of 1,000 people commissioned by The Straits Times in March found that one in three people felt his or her mental well-being had worsened since the eight-week circuit breaker a year ago.

On the effect the coronavirus has had on mental health, Mr Shanmugam said: "People are social beings and when you can't socialise as much as you did (before), it does impact some people a little bit more."

Younger people here face daily stresses, whether in school or at work, he said.

Meanwhile, older people are living longer and could face dementia-related issues.

Mr Shanmugam added: "Many of us will know people in our family, somebody (who) has a problem... I think as a society, we need to do more."

COURSES IN DEMAND We have definitely seen an increase in demand for the courses. Among our caregivers, more people have also been experiencing crises at home. MS TRICIA LEE, Caregivers Alliance Limited's head of communications.

Launched on April 5, CAL's campaign, called Walk for Mental Wellness, ends on May 16, but donations are open until June 30.

The campaign has already exceeded its $250,000 target, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Government.

Based on the idea of "You Donate, They Walk", mental wellness champions including Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Murali Pillai, former Nominated MP Anthea Ong and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital chief executive Chua Hong Choon will need to walk or run 1km for every $100 raised.

There is also a social media challenge, where members of the public can donate to CAL, walk 1km, and then nominate a friend to do the same by using the hashtag #W4MWChallenge.

The campaign has raised $288,461 and clocked 2,884km so far.