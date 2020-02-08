Mendaki, Muis, Mesra share best practices to improve services to Malay/Muslim community at inaugural forum

SINGAPORE - Three key organisations serving the Malay/Muslim community held an inaugural forum on Saturday (Feb 8) where members discussed ways to improve on their efforts.

Collectively known as M³, Mendaki, Muis (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) and Mesra (People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council), included breakout sessions at the forum, which was attended by about 400 participants.

The sessions allowed the participants, comprising volunteers, grassroots leaders and professionals, to share and learn best practices in improving initiatives and services to uplift the Malay/Muslim community.

The collaboration between the three organisations was first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 2018 National Day Rally, as a way for the organisations to leverage each other's strengths and tackle challenges to the Malay/Muslim community.

At present, the collaboration focuses on three areas: marriage, parenthood and early childhood development; vulnerable individuals and families; and youth empowerment.

M³ has also introduced various initiatives, including M³ @ Town, which serves to bring Malay/Muslim volunteers and community leaders together to support residents in their areas of concern .

In his opening speech at the M³ Forum, held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said that the eightM³ @ Towns located around Singapore has allowed M³ to reach two-thirds of the Malay/Muslim community at their doorstep.

He noted that M³ has built a strong core of more than 1,400 volunteers, who have been instrumental in extending M³'s outreach to more Malay/Muslim families, vulnerable individuals and youth.

Mr Masagos also unveiled the WhatsApp broadcast channel "Bicara M", a new M³ initiative which is intended to keep the Malay/Muslim community informed of the latest news and developments in Singapore. Subscribers to the channel will also be informed of upcoming community-related events.

He told The Straits Times that he hopes the collaboration between the organisations will extend beyond the Malay/Muslim community.

"Ultimately, it must be about how we work together as a nation," he said.

"That is how we view a strong Singapore: by leveraging the strengths of each other's community and assets, and then moving forward so that everyone benefits."