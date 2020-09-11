Mendaki learning festival next month to take some of its activities online

SINGAPORE - The second edition of a month-long learning festival for the Malay/Muslim community by self-help group Mendaki will be launched in October, with organisers planning to reach 40,000 people through its activities.

This Raikan Ilmu festival, or celebrate knowledge festival, will be taking some of the activities online and to the television screens this year, in light of social distancing requirements, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who is Mendaki's deputy chairman.

"This approach is largely because of Covid-19 as you know, and the disruptions it has done to the community," said Mr Zaqy at a virtual press conference on Friday (Sept 11).

"But it should not stop us from our efforts in opening and pushing the agenda for upskilling and lifelong learning".

As part of the festival, a weekly sitcom series will air on free-to-air television channel Suria. It aims to inspire families to embrace lifelong learning and motivate them to pick up new skills.

The series, which will comprise four 30-minute episodes, is slated for broadcast every Friday from Oct 9.

Mendaki will also be organising an online mass reading event, a job fair that will include virtual career guidance workshops at selected Workforce Singapore (WSG) satellite centres across Singapore, and a dialogue session with the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

Community members can sign up for a gift box that includes different activities that families can do together, including an introduction booklet-cum-colouring book and a mini cardboard activity set.

Once community members successfully sign up for the gift box on Mendaki's website, it will be mailed to them.

"We are confident that the community will be motivated to take part in active learning through sharing of one's knowledge or skills, taking up courses to upskill or simply learning something new," said Mendaki.