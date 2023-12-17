Public put out fire in Tampines food court, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE – About 50 people had to evacuate from the Tampines Central Community Complex when a fire broke out on Dec 16.

A photo taken at the scene by an eyewitness shows thick smoke billowing from the building and obscuring the view of nearby Housing Board (HDB) flats.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said at about 2.45pm, it was alerted to a fire in Block 866A Tampines Street 83. The blaze involved contents of a kitchen exhaust ducting in the food court on the second level.

There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF said the public extinguished the fire using a hose reel before its officers arrived at the scene.

A resident identified as Mr Ho, who lives in an HDB block opposite the complex, told Shin Min Daily News that he was working in his room when he smelt smoke. The 35-year-old looked out of the window and saw thick smoke emanating from the roof of the complex.

He added that the smell could not be kept out despite closing his window. He headed to the ground level of his block, where several other residents gathered to find out what was happening.

Shin Min reported that the police cordoned off the scene, while dozens of staff who evacuated from the premises waited outside.

An employee who did not want to be named told Shin Min that a fire alarm was activated and she quickly left the building.

The fire is likely to have started in a fish soup stall which opened just two weeks ago, she added.

SCDF said the cause is under investigation.