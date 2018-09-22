Mega mooncake for Mid-Autumn Festival

Kwong Cheong Thye factory manager Lim Poh Liang, 66, and business development executive Alvin Choo, 24, using heating devices to seal the different segments of a giant mooncake which will be unveiled today as part of the Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival organised by the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

The mooncake, spanning 1.8m in diameter and weighing 450kg, consists of nine parts, and was baked by seven pastry chefs over two days. The fillings include traditional lotus paste, white lotus paste and Pandan lotus paste.

The mega mooncake is an attempt to set a new record in the Singapore Book of Records, and will be one of the highlights of the festivities at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Other activities during the two-day celebration will include a tea appreciation workshop, mooncake and tea tasting, and lantern making.