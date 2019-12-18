Meeting the needs of underprivileged families in S'pore

It was life in the United States that opened Singaporean Nilofar Iyer's eyes to the needs of the underprivileged.

While in Pennsylvania with her husband in 2014 for a year, the housewife was struck by the level of poverty and juvenile delinquency in some neighbourhoods.

Teenagers and children would hang around drinking or flirting with one another even during school hours.

"It bothered me that nobody seemed to be doing anything about it, and I couldn't do much either since I am not a citizen and was not going to be there for a long time," said Mrs Iyer, 47. Her husband was there for his work in finance.

When she returned to Singapore a year later, she was determined to seek out and help underprivileged families here.

The volunteer docent with the National Museum of Singapore recruited like-minded friends to set up non-profit organisation Helping and Empowering Our Neighbours late last year.

The group focuses on families and partners larger social service organisations like Beyond Social Services and the Asian Women's Welfare Association (Awwa) to plan and carry out ad hoc activities, such as museum visits, cooking classes and beach cleanups, for their beneficiaries.

The idea is to expose them to heritage and culture, and to occupy their time meaningfully, she said.

Mrs Iyer said her group of 40 volunteers includes members of the expatriate community.

The team is also constantly looking for other ways to help the underprivileged, and it has recently reached out to the Ministry of Social and Family Development to help fund and provide special food vouchers to the homeless, she added.

The group plans to go to shelters to distribute the vouchers.

"There will never be enough help for the charities, or for the families," said Mrs Iyer, adding that she was grateful for those who have joined her and for the organisations that have accepted their initiatives.

Cara Wong