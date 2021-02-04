The World Economic Forum's special annual meeting in Singapore has been pushed back from May to August, and will now take place from Aug 17 to 20. The organisation yesterday said the pandemic situation has made it difficult to plan for an in-person meeting in the first half of this year.
WEF
Meeting here moved to August
- Published47 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 04, 2021, with the headline 'Meeting here moved to August'. Subscribe