Meeting here moved to August

  • Published
    47 min ago

The World Economic Forum's special annual meeting in Singapore has been pushed back from May to August, and will now take place from Aug 17 to 20. The organisation yesterday said the pandemic situation has made it difficult to plan for an in-person meeting in the first half of this year.

