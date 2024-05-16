Meet the ‘little red hat’ who travels around Singapore giving free haircuts to the elderly and needy

SINGAPORE – On the first Tuesday of every month, residents at Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru can be seen shuffling to the void deck of Block 26.
They form a neat queue, take a number and patiently wait for their turn.
Within half an hour, they leave with their hair trimmed, hearts full and wearing smiles – thanks to Mr Mark Yuen, who is, more often than not, wearing his trademark red beret.
Since 2016, the 69-year-old retired wealth adviser has travelled all over the island giving free haircuts to the elderly and the needy.
Armed with scissors, shavers and combs, Mr Yuen – nicknamed “Little Red Hat” by some of his “customers” – provides the service at various places, including nursing homes and senior centres, three or four times a week.
He also makes house calls for people who are bedridden or immobile.
“At the end of the haircut, when I see them smile and they say ‘thank you’, it rejuvenates me,” he said. “Sometimes, the new haircut makes them feel neat and look younger.”
Mr Yuen’s haircut sessions are also a good way for his elderly patrons to socialise. “Getting the seniors outside their homes and spending time with other residents and volunteers, I hope it will give them a sense of community care and love... that they are not alone,” he said.
When The Straits Times went to observe one such session in May, the seniors were seen arriving at the void deck as early as 8am. While waiting for their turn to have their hair trimmed, some chatted with one another or with the six volunteers who were there to assist Mr Yuen.
About 50 residents turned up, most of whom were senior citizens.
Mr Yuen recalled a time when he helped a man who had not cut his hair for 13 years. “He liked his haircut. It felt very rewarding and gave me a different sense of achievement.”
Some may consider his involvement in haircutting an accomplishment. He picked up the skill in 2016 at 61, an age when some may be looking to put their feet up and enjoy retirement.
He said: “After I retired, I wanted to learn something that would enable me to give back to society.”
He took about three months to complete a 150-hour course before taking an exam to be certified.
The journey was not without challenges, he said. Self-doubt, back pain and even difficulty holding the scissors and maintaining his focus were challenges he had to overcome.
During the course, he gave a bedridden senior a free haircut and it planted the idea in him to provide such a service for the less fortunate.
Mr Yuen is not alone in his act of altruism.
In 2016, he organised a group of volunteers called Team MDI – named after the hair salon where he was trained – so that they could join the sessions to offer free haircuts for seniors and those from lower-income groups.
With a Facebook page and by word of mouth, the team has since grown to nearly 100 volunteers.
One of the newest volunteers in the team is 27-year-old Ismail Bouaouine from Morocco, who arrived in Singapore only about a month ago.
The hairdresser, who also provided free haircuts and dinner back in his home country, said: “I feel that I should make people happy and show them that there is good in life.”