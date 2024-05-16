Meet the ‘little red hat’ who travels around Singapore giving free haircuts to the elderly and needy

SINGAPORE – On the first Tuesday of every month, residents at Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru can be seen shuffling to the void deck of Block 26.

They form a neat queue, take a number and patiently wait for their turn.

Within half an hour, they leave with their hair trimmed, hearts full and wearing smiles – thanks to Mr Mark Yuen, who is, more often than not, wearing his trademark red beret.

Since 2016, the 69-year-old retired wealth adviser has travelled all over the island giving free haircuts to the elderly and the needy.

Armed with scissors, shavers and combs, Mr Yuen – nicknamed “Little Red Hat” by some of his “customers” – provides the service at various places, including nursing homes and senior centres, three or four times a week.

He also makes house calls for people who are bedridden or immobile.

“At the end of the haircut, when I see them smile and they say ‘thank you’, it rejuvenates me,” he said. “Sometimes, the new haircut makes them feel neat and look younger.”

Mr Yuen’s haircut sessions are also a good way for his elderly patrons to socialise. “Getting the seniors outside their homes and spending time with other residents and volunteers, I hope it will give them a sense of community care and love... that they are not alone,” he said.

When The Straits Times went to observe one such session in May, the seniors were seen arriving at the void deck as early as 8am. While waiting for their turn to have their hair trimmed, some chatted with one another or with the six volunteers who were there to assist Mr Yuen.