Medical costs, family needs of 2 victims being taken care of

A Bangladeshi worker who was injured in a crane accident at Novena on Monday will have the costs of his medical treatment and care taken care of, said the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC).

The family of another worker, who was killed in the same accident, will receive a cash token of bereavement from the worksite's main contractor and his employer to tide them over any difficulties they may face before they receive work injury compensation for Mr Muthaiyan Velmurugan's death.

"MWC will work with the parties concerned to ensure this cash token is received by the intended beneficiaries," MWC said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The centre said the worksite's main contractor, Kajima Overseas Asia (Singapore), and the two victims' employers would be "discharging their responsibilities to both affected workers".

Mr Velmurugan, an Indian national, worked for LKT Contractors, and the Bangladeshi worker, for BHCC Construction.

In the accident on Monday morning, at the site of a new rehabilitation hub for Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), the jib of a tower crane failed during a lifting operation. Mr Velmurugan, 28, was believed to have been hit by the falling material.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The 35-year-old injured worker, who was not named, was taken to TTSH with a leg fracture.

MWC said Mr Velmurugan's family had requested that his body be flown home at the earliest opportunity and the centre would work with his employer to ensure the request was met. His body, accompanied by his cousin, was flown home last night.

The centre also said counselling would be arranged for other worksite staff should the need arise.

The injured worker's employer has also assured MWC that it will continue to employ the worker after he has fully recovered.