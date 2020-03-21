Mechanical saw used to treat hippo's toothache

It was action stations for a team of wildlife officials when a two-tonne Nile hippo at the Night Safari had the misfortune of suffering a toothache.

The trip to the dentist involved careful planning for two to three months and the deployment of 20 people, each with a specific role to ensure the safety of the animal and staff from the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS).

The hippo had an overgrown canine which, over time, had pierced through its upper lip, causing it considerable pain.

No one likes to be around an angry, hungry hippo, so WRS sprang into action in October 2018.

To solve the problem, part of the tooth was removed by filing it down using a mechanical saw. A challenging task for sure, but all in a day's work for the animal care team at WRS.

WRS, which conducts more than 800 dental examinations for the 15,000 animals in its care each year, marked World Oral Health Day yesterday by highlighting the importance of maintaining good oral health for its animals.

Dental examinations are conducted once a year on average. Veterinarians at WRS check for the presence of tartar and oral ailments such as cavities, abscesses and gingivitis, which can lead to life-threatening conditions if left untreated.

Dr Heng Yirui, a veterinarian at WRS, cited the threat of "bacterial endocarditis, which occurs when bacteria from oral diseases enters the bloodstream and reaches the heart. The bacteria stays on the heart valve, causing it to degenerate".

Apart from scheduled examinations, the care team also regularly conducts visual checks on the animals' teeth.

They use what is called operant conditioning to train animals such as sea lions, orangutans and Asiatic black bears to open their mouths on cue for tooth brushing.

Similar to humans, diet plays an important role in maintaining oral health for animals.

"WRS has an in-house wildlife nutritionist who designs healthy diets for all its animals to maintain optimal dental and overall health," said Dr Heng.

Chewing on grass, bark and bones can help to keep their teeth naturally clean and healthy. In contrast, high-sugar food can cause cavities.

When animals suffer from tooth decay, various treatment options are available, depending on the severity. These include filling, root canal treatment, tooth replacement surgery or, as a last resort, tooth extraction.

A statement by WRS yesterday said: "With good dental health, animals and humans alike would lead a better quality life. Follow in the footsteps of WRS animals and maintain a healthy mouth by practising good oral hygiene."