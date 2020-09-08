Measures to be put in place

Implementing infection control measures pre-and post-event

• Hold a pre-departure briefing for foreign attendees approved under green lane or air travel pass arrangements

• Ensure foreign delegates undergo Covid-19 tests before departure and upon arrival

• Ensure all attendees use contact tracing app TraceTogether

• Submit post-event reports to monitor Covid-19 symptoms among attendees

Limiting overall density of attendees, especially in enclosed places

• Have at least 1m spacing between individuals at all times

• Implement operating capacity of 10 sq m per attendee for event spaces larger than 930 sq m

Limiting opportunities for contact between individuals

• Limit the number of people in each zone to 50 or fewer at any one time (events with up to 250 attendees will have five such zones)

• Cap cohorts of delegates at 20 people, with no intermingling between cohorts

• Ensure that in situations such as during meals, where individuals are allowed to remove their masks, the number of people in each group does not exceed five, and groups do not intermingle

Ensuring event complies with sanitation and hygiene measures

Preparing for Covid-19-related emergencies

• Develop responses to situations such as handling attendees or staff with Covid-19 symptoms

Choo Yun Ting