Measures in place to tackle cases in dorms

To detect and contain new Covid-19 cases in dormitories, the Ministry of Manpower has put in place a "multi-layered strategy" with three main points.

1. TO PREVENT POTENTIAL INFECTIONS

"Safe Living, Safe Working and Safe Rest Day" measures have been implemented in the worker dormitories.

Before dormitory residents are allowed to return to work, dormitory operators have to implement various physical distancing measures to limit workers from mixing across rooms, levels and blocks, as well as when using common facilities and during transport to and from work sites.

Operators must also monitor their residents' health and take the necessary precautions so that those who are unwell are quickly isolated and provided with medical treatment.

2. TO DETECT NEW CASES SWIFTLY

The Ministry of Manpower has deployed a number of steps, including having workers self-monitor and update their health status regularly. Those who report sick with acute respiratory illnesses are observed closely.

Wastewater at selected dormitories is also tested for traces of the virus, and rostered routine testing (RRT) is conducted for residents every 14 days. The RRT, in particular, has helped to pick up new cases in the dormitories.

3. TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF VIRUS

Close contacts will be quarantined and must test negative at the end of their quarantine period before they can return to work. Aggressive testing operations within the dormitories will also be done based on the potential risk of spread.

The ministry will continue to adjust this strategy as new insights are gained about how the virus spreads.