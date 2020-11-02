Measured response to events by S'pore Muslims: Masagos

Singapore is fortunate that its religious teachers guide Muslims here to understand the true principles of Islam - to bring love and compassion - in the way they practise the religion, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

These principles apply in all facets of life, including reacting to whatever happens around them in Singapore and outside Singapore, he added yesterday.

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, was commenting on the recent attacks in France during an event to commemorate the birth month of Prophet Muhammad, held at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands yesterday.

Two attacks in France in the last month have resulted in the country raising its security alert to the highest level last Thursday.

On Oct 16, French middle school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Paris by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin who wanted to punish the teacher for showing his pupils cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in a civics class.

Last Thursday, a Tunisian man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two others in a church in Nice before being shot and arrested by police.

Pointing to the incident in Paris, Mr Masagos said: "We have reacted very moderately... led by our Mufti to teach us that as much as these things are happening around us, (we must) be measured in our response, be patient, be loving, have a lot of compassion, and understand that religion must come with all these values and not react violently, even when people instigate it."

He added that in Singapore, Muslims are able to react rationally and give confidence to other communities that they respect one another.

Mr Masagos said Singapore Muslims can be an exemplary minority Muslim community that is respected by others if they show resilience and patience.

The authorities in Singapore have denounced the attacks in France. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said of the attacks in Nice: "There can be no justification for such attacks against innocent civilians.

"Singapore has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of violence and extremism."

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, the highest authority on Islam in Singapore, also condemned last Friday the murders in France.

"Once again, radical elements and extremists have committed heinous crimes on innocent individuals and in the most sacred of places," he said in a letter to leaders of Singapore's Christian community.

"Such attacks are not only an affront to the sacredness of the human soul, but also an assault on Islam, as they took place in the month where Muslims commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad by honouring him with good deeds and behaviour.

"These terrorists may have sought to exploit our love for the Prophet to gain sympathy, but their actions are a clear desecration of his teachings and have no place whatsoever in Islam or in any religion."