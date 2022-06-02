Measure of MRT network reliability hits new high in Q1

The MRT network clocked a new high of 2.48 million train-km between delays in the first quarter of the year, up from 1.7 million train-km in the same period last year.

Figures from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) showed that there was just one breakdown that exceeded 30 minutes in the first quarter of this year across the MRT and LRT network - a train fault on the North-East Line (NEL) on Jan 23.

The MRT network had logged 1.32 million train-km for every delay that was longer than five minutes in pre-pandemic 2019, a statistic that steadily improved amid the low ridership during the next two pandemic years.

Back in 2015, the network's mean kilometre between failures - a measure of reliability used by train operators around the world - was only 133,000 train-km.

The report card, posted on LTA's website on Tuesday, comes as the number of commuters has gradually recovered with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, hitting 78 per cent of 2019 levels in end-April.

MRT and LRT lines are likely to be put under further stress in the coming months, with more people using public transport to move about and return to work.

Already, hours-long delays have occurred on the East-West Line (EWL) and the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) in the last few weeks, breakdowns that should be factored into the current quarter.

LTA posts rail reliability figures every quarter, which are calculated using a 12-month moving average, meaning the latest figure is for the period of April last year to March this year.

It uses this metric to better discern long-term trends as measuring rail reliability over a shorter timeframe leads to bigger variations with data sometimes skewed, for instance, by multiple breakdowns over a short span of time.

Among the five MRT lines, the Downtown Line was the top performer, posting an average of 8.23 million train-km before each delay, while the North-South Line came in second at 3.3 million train-km.

The Circle Line was third at 2.44 million train-km, overtaking the NEL, in fourth place at 2.07 million train-km. The EWL was fifth at 1.46 million train-km.

The LRT network also improved in reliability, averaging 441,000 train-km before each delay at the end of March this year, compared with 292,000 train-km last year.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT's reliability more than doubled from 341,000 train-km last year to 799,000 train-km, while that of the BPLRT slightly improved from 224,000 train-km before each delay to 226,000 train-km.

Associate Professor Raymond Ong of the National University of Singapore said the results show that railway maintenance regimes adopted over the past two to three years are working well.

Regular preventive maintenance will continue to be the most important strategy in reducing the risk of breakdowns when even more people start commuting, he added.

He also highlighted the need for more effort in planning future maintenance programmes to ensure the EWL, NEL and BPLRT can maintain or improve their performance.

Ms Eden Teoh, 25, who works in the legal industry, said the crowd on trains seems to have returned to pre-pandemic levels. "There have been more breakdowns lately and more people are taking trains. I miss when my morning commute was less packed, but it's good to know that Singaporeans are out and about again," she added.