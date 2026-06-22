MDDI open to more Teochew screenings of Dear You; more flexible approach planned over dialect films

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IMDA will also take a more flexible approach in considering applications for dialect films to be more freely screened in cinemas.

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said it is open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings of Chinese movie Dear You should the distributor apply for them, in response to audience interest.

Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will also take a more flexible approach in considering applications for dialect films to be more freely screened in cinemas, the ministry said in a statement on June 22.

“We hear the calls for dialect films to be more freely screened in cinemas,” the ministry said.

Its statement comes after IMDA earlier on June 16 said the movie, which was filmed almost entirely in Teochew, would be screened in its Mandarin-dubbed version for general release in Singapore.

IMDA had said the decision was made to support the bilingual policy, which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans.

The move was a hot topic of discussion among Singaporeans over the policy’s cultural trade-offs, with several film-makers weighing in on the issue.

In its statement, MDDI said IMDA recently supported eight more screenings of Dear You in Teochew, in addition to 10 initial screenings in the original dialect.

The ministry said it welcomes the broader conversation the film has sparked about Chinese dialects and cultural identity in Singapore.

“Mandarin continues to play an important unifying role among Chinese Singaporeans, while dialects remain a valued part of Singapore’s cultural heritage and identity,” MDDI said.

It added that the promotion of Mandarin as one of Singapore’s official languages has strengthened Mandarin proficiency across generations and facilitated communications among those from different dialect backgrounds.

“These objectives remain relevant today,” MDDI said.

Nonetheless, the ministry added, dialects remain an important part of Singapore’s cultural heritage, helping many maintain connected to their cultural roots and community histories.

It noted that there is a growing interest, including among younger Singaporeans, in learning dialects as part of understanding their heritage.

MDDI added that the Government supports the use of dialects in practical ways, including through the communication of important public information in dialect, Mediacorp programmes for seniors, and arts and cultural productions.

The ministry said it will continue to engage industry and community stakeholders and keep its approach under review to support the appreciation and use of dialects in Singapore.

Cinema operator Golden Village on June 19 announced eight additional screenings of the movie in its original Teochew dialect between June 25 and 29.

Tickets for all eight screenings went on sale at 3pm on June 22 and sold out within 1½ hours of their launch.

GV told The Straits Times on June 20 that it had worked with the film’s distributor, Clover Films, to put in a request with IMDA for the additional screenings.

The cinema had previously screened eight sessions of Dear You in Teochew between June 18 and 21,all 4,800 tickets to which were sold out within two hours of launch on June 16.