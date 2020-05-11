McDonald's resumes delivery, takeaway services from today

McDonald's will resume its delivery, takeaway and drive-through services from today, the fast-food chain announced in a Facebook post yesterday.

But it urged customers not to rush to its outlets.

McDonald's said most of its restaurants will be open from 7am to 9pm.

It will not be offering 24-hour service during the circuit breaker period. Its dessert kiosks and McCafe counters will also remain closed.

Some of its restaurants will have different opening hours, and those located in parks, tourist attractions and some institutions will remain closed.

"We hope you'll understand as this allows us to reduce the number of crew members in our restaurants and lets our more senior staff stay safely at home. Please be patient if it takes longer than usual for us to prepare your favourites," the Facebook post stated.

McDonald's urged customers to observe safety measures such as temperature taking, safe distancing and SafeEntry registration if they visit its outlets for takeaway services.

Customers can also place their orders via McDelivery, which will be contactless and will accept only cashless payments, or GrabFood.

All McDonald's branches in Singapore were closed on April 19, after seven of its staff across nine outlets tested positive for Covid-19.

A McDonald's spokesman had said the seven employees were not delivery riders. They had been employed at outlets in places such as Pasir Ris Central, Pasir Ris Sports Complex, Tampines Avenue 2, Lido, Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central.

The Health Ministry had advised the fast-food giant to stop operations at its 135 outlets until May 4, including its takeaway and delivery services.



McDonald's outlets gearing up to reopen doors today: A McDonald's employee cleaning at the *Scape outlet in Orchard yesterday, as the fast-food giant gears up to resume business today. It will offer delivery, takeaway and drive-through services, although there will be no 24-hour services for now. From tomorrow, food outlets selling packaged snacks, cakes, confectionery and desserts, home-based food businesses, as well as barbers and hairdressers can also reopen. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The resumption of McDonald's delivery, takeaway and drive-through services comes amid Singapore's easing of tightened circuit breaker measures.

Since April 22, businesses such as standalone food and beverage outlets selling only beverages, packaged snacks, confectionery or desserts; hairdressing and barber services; and retailers of pet food and pet supplies have been closed as part of the stricter measures.

All food outlets selling packaged snacks, cakes, confectionery and desserts, home-based food businesses, as well as barbers and hairdressers, can reopen from tomorrow, subject to restrictions.

Hairdressers may offer only haircuts, while dining-in remains banned. Pet supply stores and retail laundry services, which have been restricted to online sales and deliveries since April 22, can reopen.