McDonald's ceiling board falls, woman hit

A woman was taken to hospital after a section of the ceiling board at a McDonald's restaurant in Bedok fell on her during lunch time on Sunday.

A spokesman for McDonald's told The Straits Times yesterday the incident occurred at about 12.50pm. Some of the falling parts hit a customer seated in the restaurant at Block 538 Bedok North Street 3.

The spokesman said the restaurant manager and crew immediately attended to the customer, who was taken to Changi General Hospital's accident and emergency department.

She added that the woman left the hospital after the doctor confirmed she had not sustained any serious injuries.

"Our senior operations executive was with the customer and her family at the hospital, and we are continuing to closely monitor the customer's condition," said the spokesman.

Investigations were carried out immediately and the store was temporarily closed for business. It reopened later at about 5pm when it was determined that it was safe to do so.

"We would like to assure all customers that building and customer safety are our top priorities and we are taking the necessary steps to prevent future occurrences," said the spokesman.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for medical assistance at about 12.55pm.

Shin Min Daily News said in a report yesterday the woman was in her 60s. A fruit stall vendor known only as Mr Chen, 35, told Shin Min he heard a loud scream from the restaurant. "I went over and saw part of the ceiling had fallen, and there were about 10 pieces on the floor," he said.

Lydia Lam