May day crashes

Three separate car accidents early yesterday left one man dead, two injured and a third under arrest for suspected drink driving.

A 30-year-old man died after his car appeared to have skidded out of control near the Xilin Avenue exit on the East Coast Parkway at about 1am.

The man was extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using hydraulic rescue tools and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No other vehicle was involved.

About three hours later, two male drivers, aged 25 and 30, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after their vehicles were involved in an accident in Yishun Avenue 2.

Photos sent in by The Straits Times readers show a vehicle stranded on a guard rail, with its back wheels in the air.

Another photo shows damage to the divider railing.

A video uploaded by citizen journalism website Stomp shows an overturned car with several passers-by helping to direct traffic.

A tree also appeared to have been hit on impact.

At about 6am, a driver mounted a kerb next to Bugis MRT Station.

Photos online show the badly wrecked vehicle on the footpath next to the station's Victoria Street exit.

Damaged tiles were scattered on the pavement and a rubbish bin nearby had toppled.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times: "The car driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested for suspected drink driving."